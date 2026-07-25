Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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EMCOR Group Trading Down 3.2%

EME stock opened at $744.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $812.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $784.37. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $564.92 and a 12 month high of $951.96. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EME. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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