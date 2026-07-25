Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 22,650 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,650 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nutrien by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,338,606 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,713,000 after buying an additional 13,313,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $412,635,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,928,534 shares of the company's stock worth $551,821,000 after buying an additional 1,559,673 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,373.6% during the 1st quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 1,534,869 shares of the company's stock worth $116,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $99,603,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Nutrien from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutrien from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Down 0.5%

NTR stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Nutrien's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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