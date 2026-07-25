Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 4,375 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Wedbush began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $288.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $259.94 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $244.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.05 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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