Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $2.40 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,578,111 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,223,795,000 after acquiring an additional 348,334 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,350,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,194,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $753,482,000 after purchasing an additional 203,764 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,615 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $487,708,000 after purchasing an additional 760,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,327,212 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $425,118,000 after purchasing an additional 270,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.62 and a fifty-two week high of $161.97. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 229.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research cut Tapestry from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tapestry from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $3,691,152.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,701,954.26. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Further Reading

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