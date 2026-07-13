Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,418 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,765 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Cummins worth $68,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 717 shares of the company's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company's stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $815.00 to $901.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $845.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Cummins from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $738.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total transaction of $518,971.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,010.72. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total value of $3,481,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,344,773.06. The trade was a 29.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $676.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.98. The stock has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.70 and a 1-year high of $737.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

See Also

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