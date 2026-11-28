Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175,665 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 153,679 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Cummins worth $607,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Balance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cummins Trading Up 2.5%

Cummins stock opened at $431.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.51 and a 12 month high of $737.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. Cummins's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cummins from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $779.00 to $637.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $845.00 to $782.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $781.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $643.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc. is a global power technology company founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana. It designs, manufactures, distributes and services engines and power systems for commercial vehicles, industrial equipment, generators and other applications. The company also supplies components and related technologies, including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers and powertrain systems. Through its Accelera business, Cummins develops zero-emissions technologies such as battery systems, fuel cells and electrolyzers.

See Also

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