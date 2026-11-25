FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 8,751.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,355 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,707 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 1.2% of FORA Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC's holdings in Cummins were worth $29,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,204,241,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,946,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $1,408,353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $973,198,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $666,635,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Freedom Broker cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $800.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $741.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $731.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Cummins from $770.00 to $609.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $643.17.

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Cummins Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $415.22 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $498.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.96 and a 52-week high of $737.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.20 by $0.05. Cummins had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. Cummins's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc. is a global power technology company founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana. It designs, manufactures, distributes and services products used in commercial vehicles, industrial equipment, power generation and other applications. The company's offerings include diesel and natural gas engines, power generation systems, and components such as filtration, turbochargers and emissions-control systems. Through its Accelera business, Cummins also develops technologies including batteries, fuel cells and electrolyzers for lower-emission power and transportation.

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