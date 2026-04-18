Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,239 shares of the company's stock after selling 269,435 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Curbline Properties worth $19,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Curbline Properties by 393.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Curbline Properties by 28.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Curbline Properties by 120.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,639 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Curbline Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CURB

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of Curbline Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,244,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,591,997.51. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Curbline Properties Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:CURB opened at $28.19 on Friday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 21.78%.The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Curbline Properties's quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.210 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Curbline Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

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