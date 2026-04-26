Curran Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 18,794 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $208.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $104.08 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The stock's 50-day moving average is $184.84 and its 200 day moving average is $185.54. The company has a market cap of $5.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. BTIG Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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