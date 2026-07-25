Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 353.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,046 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $67,611,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,423,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $773.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.0%

CW stock opened at $749.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $464.91 and a 1-year high of $808.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $745.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $706.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is 7.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total transaction of $165,640.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,075.40. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Curtiss-Wright, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curtiss-Wright wasn't on the list.

While Curtiss-Wright currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here