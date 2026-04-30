Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Purchased by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,513 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright accounts for 3.1% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $16,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $677.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW opened at $695.27 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $701.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.91. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $333.33 and a 1 year high of $748.14.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total value of $390,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,126.72. This represents a 19.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John C. Watts sold 652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.57, for a total value of $407,871.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,433,467.30. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,717 shares of company stock worth $14,533,791 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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