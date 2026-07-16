Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Sold by NFSG Corp

NFSG Corp reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. NFSG Corp's holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 738.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $37,812,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,075.40. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total transaction of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,739,270.48. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $751.58 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $463.00 and a twelve month high of $808.16. The stock's 50 day moving average is $746.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $699.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $766.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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