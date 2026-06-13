Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,901 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 51,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.87% of Curtiss-Wright worth $379,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,161 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $780,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,788 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $464,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 791,531 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,260 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $423,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,633,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $758.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $726.95 and a 200 day moving average of $664.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $458.74 and a one year high of $768.65.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $748.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $746.67.

View Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total value of $165,640.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total transaction of $288,058.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,568,075.40. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 9,080 shares of company stock worth $6,297,278 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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