Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $290,633,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6,169.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 406,531 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $224,108,000 after purchasing an additional 400,047 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $270,392,000 after purchasing an additional 185,887 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $76,892,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,493 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $189,468,000 after buying an additional 122,048 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $784.62 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $462.59 and a 1 year high of $800.00. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $735.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total value of $165,640.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total transaction of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,739,270.48. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $746.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Further Reading

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