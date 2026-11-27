Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 497.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,085 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,038 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $29,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,005,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,141,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $1,008,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $447.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $497.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.04. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $432.70 and a 1 year high of $808.16.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $935.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CW shares. Deutsche Bank set a $801.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $518.00 to $472.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $622.00 to $505.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $586.00 to $544.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $636.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global industrial company that designs and manufactures engineered products and provides services for the aerospace, defense, power generation and other industrial markets. Its offerings include components and systems for controlling motion, pressure and flow, as well as sensors, electronics and data-acquisition solutions. The company serves commercial and government customers, including aerospace and defense operators and energy producers. Its products are used in applications such as aircraft systems, naval and ground defense equipment, and commercial nuclear power facilities.

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