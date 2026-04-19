CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,000 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 0.9% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $16,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $602.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.04 and a twelve month high of $603.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $559.00 and a 200-day moving average of $484.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Quanta Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Zacks Article

Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. MarketScreener

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. MarketBeat - PWR

KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Fool Article

Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. TipRanks

Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market caution: market commentators note that rallies driven by optimism (e.g., AI/ceasefire headlines) can be vulnerable to pullbacks—an important reminder that Quanta’s strong sector-specific outlook still faces macro/market risk. (See broader MarketBeat commentary on the rally.)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PWR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $537.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $604.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $643.00 target price (up from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $595.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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