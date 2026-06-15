Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,452,267 shares of the company's stock after selling 355,691 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.92% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $72,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 27,940 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 136,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,821.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 264,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CWK. Barclays cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.00 price objective on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.00.

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Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:CWK opened at $13.50 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock's fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 24,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $328,971.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $939,107. This represents a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

Further Reading

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