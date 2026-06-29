CVS Health Corporation $CVS Position Cut by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,360 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 58,150 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $104.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $106.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.28.

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About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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