CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,654 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 90,901 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $107.36 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $108.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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