CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,007 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $54,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.15. The firm has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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