CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,662,911 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 719,247 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 5.33% of CVS Health worth $5,369,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 134,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $77,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 25.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CVS opened at $96.11 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Health was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Article Title

CVS Health was upgraded to a , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited softer medical cost and utilization trends across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Article Title

The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Neutral Sentiment: CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Article Title

Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Article Title

CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Additional community partnership news, including a job training lab in Lincoln Heights, is supportive of the brand but not a direct earnings driver. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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