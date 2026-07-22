CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 14,053 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 344.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $110.62. The stock has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. CVS Health's payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS announced that common prescription medications for dogs and cats are now available at its roughly 9,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, expanding the chain’s role beyond human prescriptions and potentially adding a small but incremental revenue stream while increasing store traffic. Pet medications now available at CVS Pharmacy®

CVS announced that common prescription medications for dogs and cats are now available at its roughly 9,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, expanding the chain’s role beyond human prescriptions and potentially adding a small but incremental revenue stream while increasing store traffic. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted that CVS has been outperforming the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in the company’s ongoing operational improvement and turnaround efforts. CVS Health (CVS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Market commentary highlighted that CVS has been outperforming the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in the company’s ongoing operational improvement and turnaround efforts. Positive Sentiment: Another report echoed the same outperformance theme, noting CVS’s strong trading versus the market and suggesting that investors remain focused on the company’s improving fundamentals. CVS Health (CVS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Another report echoed the same outperformance theme, noting CVS’s strong trading versus the market and suggesting that investors remain focused on the company’s improving fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: A longer-form analysis argued CVS is still in the middle of a meaningful turnaround, with improving margins, declining leverage, and strong cash flow, but it also noted the stock is no longer viewed as a deep bargain after its rally. CVS Health Update: The C- Student Now Pulling Down A B+

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CVS Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.38.

View Our Latest Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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