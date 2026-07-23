CVS Health Corporation $CVS Stake Lessened by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,487 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 285,913 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 344.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $107.96 on Thursday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $110.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC restated a "hold" rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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