Cwm LLC Acquires 100,523 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,788 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,523 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Amcor were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Code Waechter LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 54,113 shares of the company's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 33,035 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 26,109 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amcor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Amcor's payout ratio is 169.93%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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