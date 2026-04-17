Cwm LLC Buys 17,705 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,226 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $83,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $337.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $353.06 and its 200-day moving average is $363.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $315.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $414.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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