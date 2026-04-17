Cwm LLC Buys 26,741 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,637 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Amphenol by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $148.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $182.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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