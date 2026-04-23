Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in STUB $STUB

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of STUB (NYSE:STUB - Free Report) by 56,638.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,882 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 276,394 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of STUB worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Insider Transactions at STUB

In other news, insider Scott Michael Fitzgerald sold 28,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $217,444.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 77,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $597,181.26. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STUB shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of STUB in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of STUB in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of STUB in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded STUB from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of STUB in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STUB currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.75.

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STUB Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of STUB stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. STUB has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter. STUB's revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STUB will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STUB Company Profile

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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