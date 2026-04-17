Cwm LLC Grows Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,664 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 113,127 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zoom Communications worth $28,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $86.68 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $69.15 and a one year high of $97.58. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $690,325.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,576.44. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $5,679,146.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,571.12. This represents a 65.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 113,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,368,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Zoom Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.32.

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Key Stories Impacting Zoom Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zoom named Russell Dicker as chief product officer to lead an "AI‑first" product strategy and workflow automation — a hire with deep Microsoft Teams experience that could accelerate AI features and product-led growth. Read More.

Zoom named Russell Dicker as chief product officer to lead an "AI‑first" product strategy and workflow automation — a hire with deep Microsoft Teams experience that could accelerate AI features and product-led growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: reports show the stock rose on the Dicker appointment, indicating investors view the hire as strategically meaningful for Zoom's AI roadmap and product monetization. Read More.

Market reaction: reports show the stock rose on the Dicker appointment, indicating investors view the hire as strategically meaningful for Zoom's AI roadmap and product monetization. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has picked up — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in ZM, which can boost volume but isn't a clear directional signal by itself. Read More.

Investor attention has picked up — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in ZM, which can boost volume but isn't a clear directional signal by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity and analyst mix are mixed: some funds added shares and Wall Street ratings range from Hold to Buy with an average target near $95 — supportive long‑term but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Institutional activity and analyst mix are mixed: some funds added shares and Wall Street ratings range from Hold to Buy with an average target near $95 — supportive long‑term but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Eric Yuan executed sizable share sales (multiple filings showing large blocks sold under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan). Big insider sales are weighing on sentiment and may increase supply pressure near current levels. Read More.

CEO Eric Yuan executed sizable share sales (multiple filings showing large blocks sold under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan). Big insider sales are weighing on sentiment and may increase supply pressure near current levels. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term price pressure noted by market coverage: Zacks flagged a decline while the broader market improved, reflecting the combination of mixed fundamentals and the insider selling. Read More.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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