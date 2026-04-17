Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $50,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $169,426,000 after acquiring an additional 440,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $278.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $279.34. The company has a market capitalization of $453.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 240,243 shares of company stock valued at $50,184,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.03.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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