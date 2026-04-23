Cwm LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 195.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,690 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Bayhunt Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $14,811,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,044,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.41.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $480,592.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,291,815.04. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $811,276.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 257,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,845.70. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $1,552,938 in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The company's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is 107.22%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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