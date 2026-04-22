Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Alcoa $AA

Cwm LLC increased its position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Free Report) by 428.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 80,260 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Alcoa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 75,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $75.70.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). Alcoa had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company's revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Alcoa's payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company's operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

Further Reading

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