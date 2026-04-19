Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,930 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,096 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Dollar General worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE DG opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.47. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Dollar General's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial set a $139.00 price target on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $146.54.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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