Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 71,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 526,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,068,000 after buying an additional 252,742 shares during the period. LBP AM SA grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 35,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting U.S. Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and core revenue strength — USB reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.14 expected and ~ $7.29B revenue, driven by higher net interest income and fee revenue; management highlighted loan and deposit growth and improved operating leverage. Read More.

Q1 beat and core revenue strength — USB reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.14 expected and ~ $7.29B revenue, driven by higher net interest income and fee revenue; management highlighted loan and deposit growth and improved operating leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and growth initiatives — management announced a partnership with Amazon to expand small‑business reach and a multi‑year NFL sponsorship, both supporting revenue/brand expansion catalysts. Read More.

Partnerships and growth initiatives — management announced a partnership with Amazon to expand small‑business reach and a multi‑year NFL sponsorship, both supporting revenue/brand expansion catalysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/affirmations — several firms kept Buy ratings or raised targets (DA Davidson reaffirmed Buy with $65 PT), reflecting upside to consensus for many analysts. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/affirmations — several firms kept Buy ratings or raised targets (DA Davidson reaffirmed Buy with $65 PT), reflecting upside to consensus for many analysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and outlook — USB reaffirmed a mid‑single‑digit full‑year net revenue outlook and expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of ~6–7%; guidance is constructive but not overly aggressive. Read More.

Guidance and outlook — USB reaffirmed a mid‑single‑digit full‑year net revenue outlook and expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of ~6–7%; guidance is constructive but not overly aggressive. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/efficiency narrative — analysts and press note USB’s valuation as a value/efficiency story (brokerage outsourcing savings, improving margins) that underpins longer‑term upside if growth persists. Read More.

Valuation/efficiency narrative — analysts and press note USB’s valuation as a value/efficiency story (brokerage outsourcing savings, improving margins) that underpins longer‑term upside if growth persists. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Higher credit costs — the beat was partially offset by rising credit provisions and some commentary about increasing credit costs, which tempered investor enthusiasm and prompted mixed analyst reactions. Read More.

Higher credit costs — the beat was partially offset by rising credit provisions and some commentary about increasing credit costs, which tempered investor enthusiasm and prompted mixed analyst reactions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance — while some firms raised targets or kept Buy ratings, others remain cautious (Jefferies maintained a Hold citing softer NII outlook and sub‑peer margin concerns), leading to divergent near‑term views. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of USB opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 18.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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