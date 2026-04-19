Cwm LLC Purchases 11,306 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,030 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $32,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average of $138.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Get Our Latest Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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