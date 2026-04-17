Cwm LLC Purchases 40,988 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,419 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,988 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $30,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,000,830 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,571,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,342,551 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 245,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,094,255 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,470,834,000 after purchasing an additional 181,813 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,659 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $833,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,828 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,967.12. This represents a 44.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $16,934,209.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,640.87. The trade was a 91.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 321,334 shares of company stock worth $45,185,941 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $160.77 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Zacks Research upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

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