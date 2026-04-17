Cwm LLC Purchases 4,734 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,211 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $37,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 118.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,847 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 901,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,136,525,000 after purchasing an additional 863,392 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3,306.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,052 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $297,029,000 after purchasing an additional 845,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,238,561 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,265,349,000 after purchasing an additional 677,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 831.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,259 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $251,405,000 after purchasing an additional 658,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,767,997.44. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total value of $1,350,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,825,134.50. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,260 shares of company stock worth $18,133,971. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.2%

GD opened at $334.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $262.84 and a one year high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.General Dynamics's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $393.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.53.

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General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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