Cwm LLC Purchases 87,158 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,477 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 87,158 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the bank's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the bank's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the bank's stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the bank's stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CFG alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $769,494.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 165,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,632,956.84. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CFG opened at $64.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $68.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 16.21%.Citizens Financial Group's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

More Citizens Financial Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: CFG reported EPS $1.13 and revenue $2.17B, with net income up ~39% YoY and strong YoY EPS growth — core drivers were NII and fee income. This is the primary near‑term catalyst for the stock. TMCNet Q1 Results

Q1 beat: CFG reported EPS $1.13 and revenue $2.17B, with net income up ~39% YoY and strong YoY EPS growth — core drivers were NII and fee income. This is the primary near‑term catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Margin expansion & private banking: Analysts and commentary highlight margin expansion and growth in private/wealth channels as sustainable earnings levers, supporting higher earnings estimates. Seeking Alpha Margin Expansion

Margin expansion & private banking: Analysts and commentary highlight margin expansion and growth in private/wealth channels as sustainable earnings levers, supporting higher earnings estimates. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price target raises: Multiple firms raised targets (RBC to $70/outperform; Keefe Bruyette & Woods to $72/outperform; Truist to $69/hold), signaling ~7–12% upside from current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga TickerReport The Fly

Analyst upgrades/price target raises: Multiple firms raised targets (RBC to $70/outperform; Keefe Bruyette & Woods to $72/outperform; Truist to $69/hold), signaling ~7–12% upside from current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: CFG announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46 (annualized yield ~2.9%) with an ex‑dividend date of Apr 30 — supports income investors and base valuation.

Dividend declared: CFG announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46 (annualized yield ~2.9%) with an ex‑dividend date of Apr 30 — supports income investors and base valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call & deep dive coverage: Transcripts and analyst deep dives (earnings slide deck and call transcripts) provide more detail on capital deployment, credit trends and guidance; useful for modeling forward EPS. Earnings Call Transcript Yahoo Deep Dive

Earnings call & deep dive coverage: Transcripts and analyst deep dives (earnings slide deck and call transcripts) provide more detail on capital deployment, credit trends and guidance; useful for modeling forward EPS. Negative Sentiment: Rising expenses & uncertainty: Some coverage flagged higher operating expenses and geopolitical/market uncertainty, which trimmed pre‑market gains despite the beat and could pressure near‑term margins if the trend continues. Zacks on Expenses

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citizens Financial Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citizens Financial Group wasn't on the list.

While Citizens Financial Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here