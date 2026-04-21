Cwm LLC Raises Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Cwm LLC raised its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 172.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 27,567 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $858,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,242 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 233.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $618,221,000 after buying an additional 1,958,329 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $305,872,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,796,007 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $537,728,000 after buying an additional 724,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in American Tower by 733.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 804,761 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $154,772,000 after acquiring an additional 708,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, December 29th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $181.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 132.84%.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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