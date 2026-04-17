Cwm LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,521 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $388,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $868,667,000 after buying an additional 791,516 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,451,362,000 after buying an additional 739,444 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $599,784,000 after buying an additional 583,539 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,310 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $868,212,000 after buying an additional 567,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $458.08 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $479.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.84 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $616.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $712.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $714.00 to $609.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $598.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here