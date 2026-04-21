Cwm LLC Sells 13,812 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,198 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,812 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Roku were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Roku by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

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Roku Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of ROKU opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 208.30 and a beta of 2.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,358,305. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $2,754,750.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 426,375 shares of company stock worth $43,390,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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