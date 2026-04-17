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Cwm LLC Sells 7,753 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Intel by 0.8%, selling 7,753 shares and leaving it with 952,957 shares valued at about $35.16 million per its latest 13F filing.
  • Market sentiment is mixed: Intel's Core Series 3 launch, analyst price-target boosts (e.g., Bernstein to $60) and a key foundry hire have fueled a rally, but valuation and execution concerns keep the consensus rating at Hold with a $51.25 price target.
  • Insider moves were modestly active—EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares while EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares—and insiders collectively own just 0.05% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Intel.

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952,957 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $35,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.14, a P/E/G ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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