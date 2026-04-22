Cwm LLC Sells 9,179 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,214 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 9,179 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in Linde by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $521.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Trading Down 0.7%

Linde stock opened at $494.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $510.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business's fifty day moving average is $493.33 and its 200 day moving average is $453.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Linde's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Linde's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Linde's payout ratio is 43.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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