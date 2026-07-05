CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,176 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 20.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $79,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,822,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Stryker by 35,047.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,914,741 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,024,444,000 after buying an additional 2,906,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,282,192,000 after buying an additional 1,198,665 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Stryker by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $887,525,000 after buying an additional 1,146,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stryker by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,342,987,000 after buying an additional 741,542 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $326.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company's fifty day moving average is $309.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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