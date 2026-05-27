CX Institutional Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,575 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of CX Institutional's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CX Institutional's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said NVIDIA remains a primary beneficiary of the AI buildout, with strong demand for AI chips, hyperscaler spending, and supply constraints in advanced packaging supporting growth. Article Title

Multiple reports said NVIDIA remains a primary beneficiary of the AI buildout, with strong demand for AI chips, hyperscaler spending, and supply constraints in advanced packaging supporting growth. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on NVIDIA to $300 from $280 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the broader analyst optimism around the stock. Article Title

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on NVIDIA to $300 from $280 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the broader analyst optimism around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted NVIDIA’s record quarterly revenue, strong margins, and expanded buybacks/dividend, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains exceptional. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted NVIDIA’s record quarterly revenue, strong margins, and expanded buybacks/dividend, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains exceptional. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang said AI has crossed a “critical threshold,” with tokens now profitable, and also emphasized China as an important market, which keeps the long-term AI revenue story intact. Article Title

Jensen Huang said AI has crossed a “critical threshold,” with tokens now profitable, and also emphasized China as an important market, which keeps the long-term AI revenue story intact. Neutral Sentiment: Some reports noted NVDA’s shares have been wobbly after earnings and that traders are watching whether the post-report consolidation turns into a deeper pullback. Article Title

Some reports noted NVDA’s shares have been wobbly after earnings and that traders are watching whether the post-report consolidation turns into a deeper pullback. Neutral Sentiment: There were also mixed signals from market chatter, with analysts and social media focusing on the stock’s huge AI leadership, while others pointed to valuation and cycle-risk concerns. Article Title

There were also mixed signals from market chatter, with analysts and social media focusing on the stock’s huge AI leadership, while others pointed to valuation and cycle-risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry publicly warned that NVIDIA stock could face a sharp decline, adding to bearish headlines around AI exuberance and a possible unwind in crowded momentum trades. Article Title

Michael Burry publicly warned that NVIDIA stock could face a sharp decline, adding to bearish headlines around AI exuberance and a possible unwind in crowded momentum trades. Negative Sentiment: Another cautionary piece argued that NVIDIA’s blockbuster quarter may hide a warning, reflecting investor concern that the stock’s expectations are now very high. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.96.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $214.86 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business's fifty day moving average price is $197.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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