D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,355 The Boeing Company $BA

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,355 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $237.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.90 and a 200 day moving average of $217.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

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Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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