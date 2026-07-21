D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 177.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,535 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Expand Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,251,283 shares of the company's stock worth $2,345,303,000 after buying an additional 5,291,948 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 36,574.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,420,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 94.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,498,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,422 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expand Energy by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company's stock worth $362,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the fourth quarter worth $145,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

Get Expand Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marcel Teunissen purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.90 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,772.20. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Expand Energy Trading Down 1.3%

EXE opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.99 and a 52 week high of $126.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.69.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.19.

Get Our Latest Report on EXE

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expand Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expand Energy wasn't on the list.

While Expand Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here