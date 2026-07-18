D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,020 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TotalEnergies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,337,330,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,668,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,245,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,641,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,982,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,917,626,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TotalEnergies said the war-driven rally in oil and gas prices should boost second-quarter profit, with the company expecting stronger Q2 earnings than previously anticipated. Reuters: TotalEnergies expects higher Q2 profit after war-related oil, gas rally

TotalEnergies said the war-driven rally in oil and gas prices should boost second-quarter profit, with the company expecting stronger Q2 earnings than previously anticipated. Positive Sentiment: The company also lowered its estimated production hit from the Middle East conflict after restarting output in some regional countries, reducing a key near-term risk. WSJ: TotalEnergies Lowers Estimated Production Hit From Iran War

The company also lowered its estimated production hit from the Middle East conflict after restarting output in some regional countries, reducing a key near-term risk. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for TotalEnergies, signaling improved earnings visibility versus prior forecasts.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for TotalEnergies, signaling improved earnings visibility versus prior forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes that despite a stronger earnings outlook, shares dipped at times on a softer LNG trading outlook, which tempers some of the enthusiasm. Yahoo Finance: TotalEnergies forecasts stronger second-quarter earnings but shares fall on softer LNG outlook

Recent coverage also notes that despite a stronger earnings outlook, shares dipped at times on a softer LNG trading outlook, which tempers some of the enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: A broader comparison piece from Zacks argued Chevron has a slight long-term edge over TotalEnergies, but this is more a valuation/portfolio debate than a direct catalyst for TTE. Zacks: CVX vs. TTE

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.14. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $94.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TTE. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TotalEnergies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TotalEnergies wasn't on the list.

While TotalEnergies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here