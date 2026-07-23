D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 389.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,564 shares of the company's stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 59,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Visteon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.46.

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Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.18. Visteon Corporation has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $129.10.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.31). Visteon had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.99%.The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Visteon's payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,638.50. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $52,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241 shares in the company, valued at $26,731.72. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,892 shares of company stock worth $5,487,239. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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