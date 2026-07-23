D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,975 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRSH. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,216 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,326 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,246,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marsh & McLennan beat second-quarter earnings expectations, reporting $2.96 EPS versus consensus around $2.89 , with revenue of $7.28 billion . The beat was driven by strength in Consulting and Risk & Insurance Services, which supports the view that core demand remains healthy. Article Title

Marsh & McLennan beat second-quarter earnings expectations, reporting versus consensus around , with revenue of . The beat was driven by strength in Consulting and Risk & Insurance Services, which supports the view that core demand remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on MRSH from $186 to $188 , and Mizuho increased its target from $197 to $201 . Those higher targets suggest analysts still see upside from current levels, even though both firms kept relatively cautious ratings. Article Title Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its price target on MRSH from to , and Mizuho increased its target from to . Those higher targets suggest analysts still see upside from current levels, even though both firms kept relatively cautious ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts remained cautious despite the earnings beat: Citigroup downgraded the stock from buy to neutral , and William Blair maintained a Hold view. That signals the results were solid, but not enough to fully reset valuation concerns. Article Title Article Title

Several analysts remained cautious despite the earnings beat: Citigroup downgraded the stock from to , and William Blair maintained a view. That signals the results were solid, but not enough to fully reset valuation concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call highlighted both growth and challenges, implying that while operating trends are improving, investors are still weighing execution and margin outlook. Article Title

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of MRSH stock opened at $176.27 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.60 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $201.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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