D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in APA Corporation $APA

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA - Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,904 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,596 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in APA were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in APA by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of APA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.35.

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APA Trading Up 1.1%

APA opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. APA Corporation has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.35.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.38%.APA's quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. APA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark D. Maddox sold 9,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $392,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,675,072.40. The trade was a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Key APA News

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for APA in several future periods, including Q4 2027, Q2 2027, Q1 2027, Q4 2026, and FY2028, suggesting improved longer-term earnings potential.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for APA in several future periods, including Q4 2027, Q2 2027, Q1 2027, Q4 2026, and FY2028, suggesting improved longer-term earnings potential. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research initiated or reiterated a Hold rating on APA and kept its FY2026 and Q2 2026 estimates in line with current expectations, which does not materially change the near-term outlook.

Zacks Research initiated or reiterated a rating on APA and kept its FY2026 and Q2 2026 estimates in line with current expectations, which does not materially change the near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its price target on APA from $47 to $45, but maintained a positive rating, implying continued upside from current levels despite a slightly less bullish valuation view. Article: Susquehanna lowers APA price target

Susquehanna lowered its price target on APA from $47 to $45, but maintained a rating, implying continued upside from current levels despite a slightly less bullish valuation view. Negative Sentiment: Some near-term earnings estimates were cut, including Q3 2026 and Q1 2028, which could temper enthusiasm if investors are focused on shorter-term results.

About APA

APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA's largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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